Halfords Group PLC (HFD)

Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding



28-Nov-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST



The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Henry Birch b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Executive Officer) c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary 1p shares ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.39825 71,500 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction n/a single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2025-11-27 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

