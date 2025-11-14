Halfords Group PLCShs Aktie
WKN: A0B5TU / ISIN: GB00B012TP20
|
14.11.2025 08:00:19
Halfords Group PLC: Notice of Interim Results and Strategy Update
|
Halfords Group PLC (HFD)
14 November 2025
Halfords Group plc
Notice of Interim Results and Strategy Update
Halfords Group plc, (“Halfords” or the “Group”), the UK’s leading provider of Motoring and Cycling services and products, announces that it will be issuing its Interim results for the 26 weeks ended 26 September 2025 (“HY26”) on Thursday 27 November 2025.
The results presentation will be a pre-recorded video and will be available online at 07:05 (GMT): Results and Presentations - Halfords Group plc. Management will also be hosting an in-person Strategy Update for analysts and investors on the day.
In addition, management will present a live Retail Investor Strategy Update on the Engage Investor platform on the same day at 13:00.
Halfords welcomes all current shareholders and prospective investors to join and encourages them to pre-submit questions. Investors can also submit questions at any time during the live presentation.
Investors can sign up to Engage Investor at no cost and follow Halfords Group Plc from their personalised investor hub.
Register interest in this event here: https://engageinvestor.news/HFD_SU25
Enquiries
Notes to Editors
Halfords is the UK’s leading provider of motoring and cycling services and products. We operate via 370 Halfords stores, two Performance Cycling stores (trading as Tredz), 498 consumer garages and a network of 92 commercial fleet locations nationwide. Customers also have access to c.250 mobile service vans (trading as Halfords Mobile Expert and National) and c.500 commercial vans. Customers can shop at halfords.com and tredz.co.uk for pick up at their local store or direct home delivery, as well as booking garage services online at halfords.com. Through its subsidiary Avayler, Halfords also sells the Group’s bespoke, internally developed software as a SaaS solution to major clients worldwide.
www.halfords.com www.avayler.com www.tredz.co.uk www.halfordscompany.com
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00B012TP20
|Category Code:
|NOR
|TIDM:
|HFD
|LEI Code:
|54930086FKBWWJIOBI79
|Sequence No.:
|408197
|EQS News ID:
|2229664
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
