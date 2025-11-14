Halfords Group PLCShs Aktie

WKN: A0B5TU / ISIN: GB00B012TP20

14.11.2025 08:00:19

Halfords Group PLC: Notice of Interim Results and Strategy Update

Halfords Group PLC (HFD)
Halfords Group PLC: Notice of Interim Results and Strategy Update

14-Nov-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST

14 November 2025

Halfords Group plc

 

Notice of Interim Results and Strategy Update

 

Halfords Group plc, ("Halfords" or the "Group"), the UK's leading provider of Motoring and Cycling services and products, announces that it will be issuing its Interim results for the 26 weeks ended 26 September 2025 ("HY26") on Thursday 27 November 2025. 

 

The results presentation will be a pre-recorded video and will be available online at 07:05 (GMT): Results and Presentations - Halfords Group plc. Management will also be hosting an in-person Strategy Update for analysts and investors on the day.   

 

In addition, management will present a live Retail Investor Strategy Update on the Engage Investor platform on the same day at 13:00.

 

Halfords welcomes all current shareholders and prospective investors to join and encourages them to pre-submit questions. Investors can also submit questions at any time during the live presentation.

 

Investors can sign up to Engage Investor at no cost and follow Halfords Group Plc from their personalised investor hub.

 

Register interest in this event here: https://engageinvestor.news/HFD_SU25  

 

 

Enquiries

Investors & Analysts (Halfords)

 

Holly Cassell, Director of Corporate Affairs & IR

investor.relations@halfords.co.uk                                          

 

 

Media (Sodali & Co)

+44 (0) 20 7250 1446

Rob Greening

halfords@sodali.com

Elizabeth Kittle

 

 

 

 

Notes to Editors

Halfords is the UK's leading provider of motoring and cycling services and products. We operate via 370 Halfords stores, two Performance Cycling stores (trading as Tredz), 498 consumer garages and a network of 92 commercial fleet locations nationwide. Customers also have access to c.250 mobile service vans (trading as Halfords Mobile Expert and National) and c.500 commercial vans. Customers can shop at halfords.com and tredz.co.uk for pick up at their local store or direct home delivery, as well as booking garage services online at halfords.com. Through its subsidiary Avayler, Halfords also sells the Group's bespoke, internally developed software as a SaaS solution to major clients worldwide.

www.halfords.com             www.avayler.com          www.tredz.co.uk       www.halfordscompany.com

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00B012TP20
Category Code: NOR
TIDM: HFD
LEI Code: 54930086FKBWWJIOBI79
Sequence No.: 408197
EQS News ID: 2229664

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

