22.01.2026 12:20:05

Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Halfords Group PLC (HFD)
Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

22-Jan-2026 / 11:20 GMT/BST

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

Henry Birch

b)

Position / status

PDMR (Chief Executive Officer)

c)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial Notification

2.

Details of the issuer

 

Name

Halfords Group plc

3.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary 1p shares

ISIN: GB00B012TP20

b)

Nature of the transaction

19,056 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the Performance Share Plan in 2025. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Mr Birch as at 21 January 2026 was 943,664 shares.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.4556

19,056

 

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price

n/a single transaction

n/a single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

2026-01-16

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

 

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

Johanna Hartley

b)

Position / status

PDMR (Chief Financial Officer)

c)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial Notification

2.

Details of the issuer

 

Name

Halfords Group plc

3.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary 1p shares

ISIN: GB00B012TP20

b)

Nature of the transaction

35,666 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the Performance Share Plan in 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Ms Hartley as at 21 January 2026 was 1,766,325 shares.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.4556

35,666

 

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price

n/a single transaction

n/a single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

2026-01-16

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

 

 

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

Johanna Hartley

b)

Position / status

PDMR (Chief Financial Officer)

c)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial Notification

2.

Details of the issuer

 

Name

Halfords Group plc

3.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary 1p shares

ISIN: GB00B012TP20

b)

Nature of the transaction

2,243 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the Deferred Bonus Plan in 2025. The resultant total shares under the Deferred Bonus Plan held by Ms Hartley as at 21 January 2026 was 111,106 shares.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.4556

2,243

 

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price

n/a single transaction

n/a single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

2026-01-16

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

 

 

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

Karen Bellairs

b)

Position / status

PDMR (Chief Customer Officer)

c)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial Notification

2.

Details of the issuer

 

Name

Halfords Group plc

3.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary 1p shares

ISIN: GB00B012TP20

b)

Nature of the transaction

3,514 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the Deferred Bonus Plan in 2022 and 2025. The resultant total shares under the Deferred Bonus Plan held by Ms Bellairs as at 21 January 2026 was 174,064 shares.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.4556

3,514

 

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price

n/a single transaction

n/a single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

2026-01-16

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

 

 

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

Karen Bellairs

b)

Position / status

PDMR (Chief Customer Officer)

c)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial Notification

2.

Details of the issuer

 

Name

Halfords Group plc

3.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary 1p shares

ISIN: GB00B012TP20

b)

Nature of the transaction

26,987 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the Performance Share Plan in 2019, 2020, 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Ms Bellairs as at 21 January 2026 was 1,336,604 shares.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.4556

26,987

 

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price

n/a single transaction

n/a single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

2026-01-16

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

 

 

 

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

Paul O’Hara

b)

Position / status

PDMR (Chief People and Property Officer)

c)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial Notification

2.

Details of the issuer

 

Name

Halfords Group plc

3.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary 1p shares

ISIN: GB00B012TP20

b)

Nature of the transaction

6,943 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the Performance Share Plan in 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Mr O’Hara as at 21 January 2026 was 343,920 shares.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.4556

6,943

 

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price

n/a single transaction

n/a single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

2026-01-16

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

 

 

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

Tim O’Gorman

b)

Position / status

PDMR (General Counsel and Company Secretary)

c)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial Notification

2.

Details of the issuer

 

Name

Halfords Group plc

3.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary 1p shares

ISIN: GB00B012TP20

b)

Nature of the transaction

2,046 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the Performance Share Plan in 2023, 2024 and 2025. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Mr O’Gorman as at 21 January 2026 was 101,344 shares.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.4456

2,046

 

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price

n/a single transaction

n/a single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

2026-01-16

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

 

 

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

Tim O’Gorman

b)

Position / status

PDMR (General Counsel and Company Secretary)

c)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial Notification

2.

Details of the issuer

 

Name

Halfords Group plc

3.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary 1p shares

ISIN: GB00B012TP20

b)

Nature of the transaction

906 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on ordinary shares. The resultant total ordinary shares held by Mr O’Gorman as at 21 January 2026 was 45,703 shares.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.4456

906

 

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price

n/a single transaction

n/a single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

2026-01-16

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

 

 

 

 

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

Chris McShane

b)

Position / status

PDMR (MD Business to Business and CEO and President of Avayler)

c)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial Notification

2.

Details of the issuer

 

Name

Halfords Group plc

3.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary 1p shares

ISIN: GB00B012TP20

b)

Nature of the transaction

5,814 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the Performance Share Plan in 2023, 2024 and 2025. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Mr McShane as at 21 January 2026 was 287,988 shares.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.4556

5,814

 

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price

n/a single transaction

n/a single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

2026-01-16

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

Adam Pay

b)

Position / status

PDMR (Managing Director, Garages and Mobile)

c)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial Notification

2.

Details of the issuer

 

Name

Halfords Group plc

3.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary 1p shares

ISIN: GB00B012TP20

b)

Nature of the transaction

2,638 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the Performance Share Plan in 2025. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Mr Pay as at 21 January 2026 was 130,660 shares.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.4556

2,638

 

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price

n/a single transaction

n/a single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

2026-01-16

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

 

 

 

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

Jessica Frame

b)

Position / status

PDMR (Managing Director, Retail)

c)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial Notification

2.

Details of the issuer

 

Name

Halfords Group plc

3.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary 1p shares

ISIN: GB00B012TP20

b)

Nature of the transaction

3,342 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the Performance Share Plan in 2025. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Ms Frame as at 21 January 2026 was 165,504 shares.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.4556

3,342

 

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price

n/a single transaction

n/a single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

2026-01-16

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

 

 

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

Sarah Haywood

b)

Position / status

PDMR (Chief Information Officer)

c)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial Notification

2.

Details of the issuer

 

Name

Halfords Group plc

3.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary 1p shares

ISIN: GB00B012TP20

b)

Nature of the transaction

3,078 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the Performance Share Plan in 2025. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Ms Haywood as at 21 January 2026 was 152,437 shares.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.4556

3,078

 

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price

n/a single transaction

n/a single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

2026-01-16

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00B012TP20
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: HFD
LEI Code: 54930086FKBWWJIOBI79
Sequence No.: 415878
EQS News ID: 2264538

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

