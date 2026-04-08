Halfords Group PLCShs Aktie
WKN: A0B5TU / ISIN: GB00B012TP20
|
08.04.2026 15:54:37
Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding
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Halfords Group PLC (HFD)
The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|GB00B012TP20
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|HFD
|LEI Code:
|54930086FKBWWJIOBI79
|Sequence No.:
|423373
|EQS News ID:
|2305298
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
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Analysen zu Halfords Group PLCShs
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Halfords Group PLCShs
|1,53
|-1,29%