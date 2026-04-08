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Halfords Group PLCShs Aktie

Halfords Group PLCShs für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: A0B5TU / ISIN: GB00B012TP20

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08.04.2026 15:54:37

Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Halfords Group PLC (HFD)
Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

08-Apr-2026 / 14:54 GMT/BST

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

Paul O’Hara

b)

Position / status

PDMR (Chief People and Property Officer)

c)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial Notification

2.

Details of the issuer

 

Name

Halfords Group plc

3.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary 1p shares

ISIN: GB00B012TP20

b)

Nature of the transaction

Exercise of Halfords Sharesave Scheme award

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.328

15,477

 

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price

n/a single transaction

n/a single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

2026-04-07

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00B012TP20
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: HFD
LEI Code: 54930086FKBWWJIOBI79
Sequence No.: 423373
EQS News ID: 2305298

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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Halfords Group PLCShs 1,53 -1,29% Halfords Group PLCShs

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