Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding
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WKN: A0B5TU / ISIN: GB00B012TP20
Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding
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Halfords Group PLC (HFD)
Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding
10-Jul-2026 / 09:03 GMT/BST
The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation
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1.
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Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')
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a)
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Name
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Henry Birch
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b)
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Position / status
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PDMR (Chief Executive Officer)
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c)
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Initial notification / amendment
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Initial Notification
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2.
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Details of the issuer
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Name
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Halfords Group plc
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3.
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Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
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a)
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Description of the financial instrument
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Ordinary 1p shares
ISIN: GB00B012TP20
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b)
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Nature of the transaction
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Grant of 113,491 shares under the Deferred Bonus Plan
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c)
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Price(s) and volume(s)
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Price(s)
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Volume(s)
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£2.38
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113,491
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d)
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Aggregated information
Aggregated volume Price
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n/a single transaction
n/a single transaction
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e)
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Date of the transaction
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2026-07-09
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f)
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Place of the transaction
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London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
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1.
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Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')
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a)
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Name
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Jo Hartley
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b)
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Position / status
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PDMR (Chief Finance Officer)
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c)
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Initial notification / amendment
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Initial Notification
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2.
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Details of the issuer
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Name
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Halfords Group plc
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3.
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Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
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a)
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Description of the financial instrument
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Ordinary 1p shares
ISIN: GB00B012TP20
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b)
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Nature of the transaction
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Grant of 74,992 shares under the Deferred Bonus Plan
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c)
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Price(s) and volume(s)
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Price(s)
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Volume(s)
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£2.38
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74,992
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d)
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Aggregated information
Aggregated volume Price
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n/a single transaction
n/a single transaction
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e)
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Date of the transaction
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2026-07-09
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f)
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Place of the transaction
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London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
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1.
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Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')
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a)
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Name
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Karen Bellairs
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b)
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Position / status
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PDMR (Chief Customer Officer)
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c)
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Initial notification / amendment
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Initial Notification
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2.
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Details of the issuer
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Name
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Halfords Group plc
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3.
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Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
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a)
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Description of the financial instrument
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Ordinary 1p shares
ISIN: GB00B012TP20
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b)
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Nature of the transaction
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Grant of 28,048 shares under the Deferred Bonus Plan
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c)
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Price(s) and volume(s)
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Price(s)
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Volume(s)
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£2.38
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28,048
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d)
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Aggregated information
Aggregated volume Price
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n/a single transaction
n/a single transaction
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e)
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Date of the transaction
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2026-07-09
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f)
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Place of the transaction
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London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
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|ISIN:
|GB00B012TP20
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|HFD
|LEI Code:
|54930086FKBWWJIOBI79
|Sequence No.:
|435921
|EQS News ID:
|2364068
|
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
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