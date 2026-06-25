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WKN: A0B5TU / ISIN: GB00B012TP20

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25.06.2026 09:00:05

Halfords Group PLC: Directorate change

Halfords Group PLC (HFD)
Halfords Group PLC: Directorate change

25-Jun-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST

Directorate Change

 

Appointment of Jock Lennox as Non-Executive Director and Chair Designate

Halfords Group plc (the "Company") announces the following directorate changes.

Keith Williams, will, as previously communicated, step down from the Board in accordance with good governance practice at the AGM on Thursday 10th September 2026.

Jock Lennox, who will join the Board on 1st September 2026 and take up the position of Chair post the AGM on 10th September 2026, is an experienced chair and Non-Executive Director with many years of leadership experience across publicly listed and private companies. He has a strong track record in strategic transformation, capital markets, corporate governance and stakeholder engagement.

Jock is the Non-Executive Chair of Johnson Service Group PLC and is the Chair of Clarion Housing Group, the UK’s largest not-for-profit housing association. Jock was formerly the Senior Independent Director and Audit Committee Chair of Barratt Redrow PLC; Chair of Enquest PLC; and Hill & Smith Holdings PLC, having also previously served on the Boards of Dixon Carphone Warehouse PLC, Oxford Instruments PLC and A&J Mucklow Group PLC. Jock therefore, brings extensive experience across a range of sectors and spent 30 years with Ernst and Young LLP holding a number of leadership positions both in the UK and globally.

There are no further disclosures required for the purposes of UKLR 6.4.6R and UKLR 6.4.8R.


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00B012TP20
Category Code: BOA
TIDM: HFD
LEI Code: 54930086FKBWWJIOBI79
Sequence No.: 433282
EQS News ID: 2353380

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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