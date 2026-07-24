Halfords Group PLCShs Aktie

Halfords Group PLCShs für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: A0B5TU / ISIN: GB00B012TP20

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24.07.2026 11:24:25

Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Halfords Group PLC (HFD)
Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

24-Jul-2026 / 10:24 GMT/BST

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

Tim O’Gorman

b)

Position / status

PDMR (General Counsel and Company Secretary)

c)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial Notification

2.

Details of the issuer

 

Name

Halfords Group plc

3.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary 1p shares

ISIN: GB00B012TP20

b)

Nature of the transaction

Exercise of award under the 2023 Performance Share Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£2.37

7,680

 

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price

n/a single transaction

n/a single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

2026-07-21

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00B012TP20
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: HFD
LEI Code: 54930086FKBWWJIOBI79
Sequence No.: 437422
EQS News ID: 2371326

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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