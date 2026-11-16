Halfords Group PLCShs Aktie

Halfords Group PLCShs ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: A0B5TU / ISIN: GB00B012TP20

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
16.11.2026 10:40:53

Halfords Group PLC: Engage Investor Presentation

Halfords Group PLC (HFD)
Halfords Group PLC: Engage Investor Presentation

16-Nov-2026 / 09:40 GMT/BST

16 November 2026

Halfords Group plc  

Engage Investor Presentation
Interim results for the 26-week period ended 2 October 2026 (“HY27”)

 

 

Halfords Group Plc is pleased to announce that their management team will host a live interactive presentation on the Engage Investor platform, on the 26th November at 12:00pm GMT.

Halfords Group Plc welcomes all current shareholders and interested investors to join and encourages investors to pre-submit questions. Investors can also submit questions at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Engage Investor at no cost and follow Halfords Group Plc from their personalised investor hub.

Register interest in this event here: 

https://engageinvestor.news/HFD_IP1126

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00B012TP20
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: HFD
LEI Code: 54930086FKBWWJIOBI79
Sequence No.: 449768
EQS News ID: 2435518

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Halfords Group PLCShs

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Halfords Group PLCShs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Halfords Group PLCShs 3,04 0,66% Halfords Group PLCShs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

15.11.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 46: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
15.11.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 46
14.11.26 KW 46: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
14.11.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
13.11.26 KW 46: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX auf Richtungssuche -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen schließlich mehrheitlich tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kann sich am Montag nicht für eine Richtung entscheiden. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt kommt kaum vom Fleck. Zum Wochenbeginn ging es an den Börsen in Fernost mehrheitlich abwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen