16 November 2026

Halfords Group plc

Engage Investor Presentation

Interim results for the 26-week period ended 2 October 2026 (“HY27”)

Halfords Group Plc is pleased to announce that their management team will host a live interactive presentation on the Engage Investor platform, on the 26th November at 12:00pm GMT.

Halfords Group Plc welcomes all current shareholders and interested investors to join and encourages investors to pre-submit questions. Investors can also submit questions at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Engage Investor at no cost and follow Halfords Group Plc from their personalised investor hub.

Register interest in this event here:

https://engageinvestor.news/HFD_IP1126