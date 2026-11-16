Halfords Group PLCShs Aktie
WKN: A0B5TU / ISIN: GB00B012TP20
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16.11.2026 10:40:53
Halfords Group PLC: Engage Investor Presentation
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Halfords Group PLC (HFD)
16 November 2026
Halfords Group plc
Engage Investor Presentation
Halfords Group Plc is pleased to announce that their management team will host a live interactive presentation on the Engage Investor platform, on the 26th November at 12:00pm GMT.
Halfords Group Plc welcomes all current shareholders and interested investors to join and encourages investors to pre-submit questions. Investors can also submit questions at any time during the live presentation.
Investors can sign up to Engage Investor at no cost and follow Halfords Group Plc from their personalised investor hub.
Register interest in this event here:
https://engageinvestor.news/HFD_IP1126
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|GB00B012TP20
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|HFD
|LEI Code:
|54930086FKBWWJIOBI79
|Sequence No.:
|449768
|EQS News ID:
|2435518
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
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|Halfords Group PLCShs
|3,04
|0,66%
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