Hancock Whitney Bank President Joe Exnicios to Retire March 1, 2024

Senior Executive Vice President of Hancock Whitney Corporation and President of Hancock Whitney Bank Joseph S. "Joe” Exnicios has announced his planned retirement date of March 1, 2024. He has been with the company since 1978.

"Joe Exnicios has been a driving force behind our organization’s success as a financial and community partner throughout the metropolitan New Orleans region for the past 46 years,” said Hancock Whitney President and Chief Executive Officer John Hairston. "Having been a bank leader in the New Orleans market early in his career, Joe transitioned to lead the commercial bank before assuming several executive positions, ultimately reaching the role of bank president. While Joe has enjoyed tremendous success as an executive, his greatest gift has been in coaching and mentoring hundreds of young bankers during his many years in service.”

New Orleans native Exnicios graduated from Brother Martin High School in New Orleans and received a marketing degree from Louisiana State University. Exnicios came to the company as an entry-level batch clerk, moving to the statement desk to answer inquiries and later working as a paying and receiving teller.

In the 1980s, Joe achieved the rare combination of Certified Public Accountant and attorney, both as a full-time associate. He became a CPA while leading the bank’s Harrison Avenue financial center in New Orleans and earned his Loyola University law degree while serving as a platform lender. Eventually, he rose as Chief Corporate Banking Officer, Chief Risk Officer, and finally President in 2011.

"We are extremely grateful for Joe’s longtime commitment to our company and communities. While we’ll miss his being an active associate with the company, his mentorship will help the next generation of bankers build on his exceptional legacy of leadership and service. I will also personally miss Joe’s constant counsel and unassailable optimism. We wish for Joe and his wife a healthy and happy new chapter in life,” added Hairston.

More about Joe Exnicios

As president of Hancock Whitney Bank, Exnicios has led the company’s compliance with the Bank Secrecy Act, corporate risk management, facilities, and credit risk. During his career, he has also received numerous honors and awards for his business, civic, educational, and cultural leadership and service in Greater New Orleans.

Exnicios is a member of the Louisiana State Bar and currently serves on the board for Brother Martin High School, St. Michael Special School, and the Visiting Committee of the Joseph Butt College of Business at Loyola University. Additionally, he is past chair of the Business Council of New Orleans and the River Region. Exnicios is past chair of the United Way of Southeast Louisiana and Southeast Louisiana Council of Boy Scouts and former board chair for the University of New Orleans Foundation, Catholic Charities Archdiocese of New Orleans, Greater New Orleans Educational Television Foundation for WYES-TV, Metropolitan Crime Commission, and the U.S. Navy League.

Exnicios has also served on the boards of the Urban League of Greater New Orleans, American Red Cross, Bureau of Governmental Research, and Louisiana State University Medical Center Foundation.

