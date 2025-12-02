Harley-Davidson Aktie
WKN: 871394 / ISIN: US4128221086
|
02.12.2025 14:22:22
Harley-Davidson Financial Services To Redeem Medium Term Notes Due 2028
(RTTNews) - Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG), the motorcycles giant, Tuesday said that its subsidiary Harley-Davidson Financial Services, Inc. or HDFS will redeem all of its 6.5 percent medium-term notes due 2028 on December 12.
The redemption price of the notes is the greater of 100 percent of the principal amount of the Notes and the make-whole redemption price determined in accordance with the terms of the Notes, plus, in either case, accrued and unpaid interest to but not including the redemption date.
Around $262.9 million of the principal amount is outstanding and the redemption will be funded by cash and cash equivalents.
In pre-market activity, HOG shares were trading at $24.25, up 0.29% on the New York Stock Exchange.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Harley-Davidson Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
20.10.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Harley-Davidson legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
04.08.25
|Topgolf-Chef folgt auf Jochen Zeitz bei Harley-Davidson (dpa-AFX)
|
30.07.25
|Harley-Davidson-Aktie mit Kursrally: Harley-Davidson geht strategische Partnerschaft mit KKR und PIMCO ein (finanzen.at)
|
29.07.25
|Ausblick: Harley-Davidson gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
15.07.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Harley-Davidson mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)