True Aktie
WKN: 889349 / ISIN: TH0375010012
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30.10.2026 15:15:02
Head-to-Head: Tracing the Line Between Low Costs and True Small-Cap Growth
Vanguard Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEMKT:VBK) offers an ultra-low-cost structure and high liquidity for small-cap exposure, while State Street SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEMKT:SLYG) tracks a different index with a profitability mandate.
Small-cap growth stocks often provide the engine for long-term portfolio appreciation, but the methodology used to select them matters. While both funds target smaller companies with expansion potential, they vary significantly in their sector tilts, costs, and historical volatility profiles.
Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-year return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.
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