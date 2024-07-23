|
Heartland Express Slips To Loss In Q2, But Tops Estimates
(RTTNews) - Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) reported Tuesday a net loss of $3.48 million or $0.04 per share for the second quarter, compared to net income of $7.77 million or $0.10 per share in the prior-year quarter.
Operating revenue for the quarter declined to $274.75 million from $306.17 million in the same quarter last year.
On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $0.06 per share on revenues of $275.13 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
