Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
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03.07.2026 17:43:01
Here is the Best Bank ETF
The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) targets a concentrated selection of large-cap money center institutions, whereas the State Street SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEMKT:KBE) employs an equal-weighted strategy across a broader range of 103 banking stocks.Investors often turn to the banking sector to express a view on interest rate cycles and the broader health of the U.S. economy. While both funds provide pure-play access to financial services, their construction methods lead to different risk profiles. This comparison looks at how the concentrated cap-weighted approach of one fund differs from the diversified equal-weighted model of the other.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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