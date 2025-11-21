Momentous Holdings Aktie
ISIN: US60879D1037
|
21.11.2025 10:32:00
Here's 1 Number From Nvidia That You Shouldn't Ignore. It Says Something Momentous About the AI Giant's Growth.
One of the most eagerly anticipated events of the past few weeks just unfolded. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) offered investors a glimpse into how it's faring in the artificial intelligence (AI) market and what might lie ahead. The top AI chip designer reported third-quarter earnings for the fiscal year 2026, with revenue and profit surpassing analysts' estimates.Nvidia also delivered strong profitability on sales and spoke of high demand for its products -- echoing comments about significant AI demand made by other tech leaders, from Amazon to Meta Platforms, over the past few weeks. This is great news for Nvidia shareholders and investors in other top AI stocks -- especially considering concerns in recent days about the possibility of an AI bubble taking shape.Each number in Nvidia's earnings report offers us valuable information about the company's current situation -- and often clues about what's ahead -- so it's key to consider this full picture. But one number, in particular, stands out as one you definitely shouldn't ignore.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
18:02
|Gewinne in New York: So entwickelt sich der Dow Jones am Mittag (finanzen.at)
|
18:02
|NASDAQ Composite-Handel aktuell: Gewinne im NASDAQ Composite (finanzen.at)
|
18:02
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: Börsianer lassen S&P 500 am Freitagmittag steigen (finanzen.at)
|
16:02
|Freundlicher Handel: Dow Jones verbucht zum Handelsstart Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
16:02
|Starker Wochentag in New York: S&P 500 verbucht zum Start Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
16:02
|NASDAQ-Handel: NASDAQ Composite liegt zum Handelsstart im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
08:45
|WDH/ANALYSE-FLASH: DZ Bank hebt fairen Wert für Nvidia auf 225 Dollar - 'Kaufen' (dpa-AFX)
|
20.11.25
|Schwacher Handel: NASDAQ Composite verliert schlussendlich (finanzen.at)