Momentous Holdings Aktie

Momentous Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

ISIN: US60879D1037

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
21.11.2025 10:32:00

Here's 1 Number From Nvidia That You Shouldn't Ignore. It Says Something Momentous About the AI Giant's Growth.

One of the most eagerly anticipated events of the past few weeks just unfolded. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) offered investors a glimpse into how it's faring in the artificial intelligence (AI) market and what might lie ahead. The top AI chip designer reported third-quarter earnings for the fiscal year 2026, with revenue and profit surpassing analysts' estimates.Nvidia also delivered strong profitability on sales and spoke of high demand for its products -- echoing comments about significant AI demand made by other tech leaders, from Amazon to Meta Platforms, over the past few weeks. This is great news for Nvidia shareholders and investors in other top AI stocks -- especially considering concerns in recent days about the possibility of an AI bubble taking shape.Each number in Nvidia's earnings report offers us valuable information about the company's current situation -- and often clues about what's ahead -- so it's key to consider this full picture. But one number, in particular, stands out as one you definitely shouldn't ignore.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Nachrichten