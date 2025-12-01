Nasdaq Aktie
WKN: 813516 / ISIN: US6311031081
|
01.12.2025 03:15:00
Here's How Much You'd Need to Invest in the Nasdaq-100 to Get Your Portfolio to $1 Million or More by Retirement
Investing in the top stocks on the Nasdaq exchange can be a great way to grow your portfolio in the long run. Many of the best growth stocks in the world are on that exchange, and it can be a great place to find a top company to invest in.An easy way to track the top stocks on the Nasdaq is through the Nasdaq-100 index, which is a list of the top 100 non-financial stocks on the exchange. You can gain exposure to this index via an exchange-traded fund (ETF), such as the Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ), which is a popular option for growth investors.But just how much would you need to invest in the ETF to grow your portfolio to $1 million or more by the time you retire? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!