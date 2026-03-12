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WKN DE: A40KXC / ISIN: DE000A40KXC8
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12.03.2026 13:12:00
Here's What I Think Is Going On With Nvidia Stock
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) delivered a spectacular fiscal 2026 fourth-quarter earnings report, trouncing Wall Street's expectations and demonstrating incredible growth. However, the stock fell after the report, and it's slightly down for the year.Here's what I think is going on.There's no question that Nvidia's latest quarter was a stellar continuation of its phenomenal growth story. Although it has been a growth stock for decades, the company became a part of popular culture with the advent of generative artificial intelligence (AI) in 2022, as it became clear that its powerful graphics processing units (GPUs) were the best available chips to power the new software. And Nvidia has continued to drive innovation and development in the space.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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