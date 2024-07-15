|
Here's Why Boeing Stock Slumped 30% in the 1st Half of 2024
Investors in Boeing (NYSE: BA) are enduring another challenging year. According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, the stock fell 30.3% in the first half. The decline looks justified, given the many issues the company faces.Boeing operates out of three segments, and two of them are not performing as planned in 2024. The one that is, Boeing Global Services, is the smallest of the three, and it can't blamed for the stock's decline.The major culprit is Boeing Commercial Airplanes, but before I get into that, a few words on the other underperformer -- Boeing Defense, Space, & Security (BDS) -- because it doesn't get enough airtime.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Analysen zu Boeing Co.
|10.07.24
|Boeing Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.07.24
|Boeing Buy
|UBS AG
|09.07.24
|Boeing Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08.07.24
|Boeing Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08.07.24
|Boeing Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
