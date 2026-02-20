Gemini Space Station Incorporation Aktie
WKN DE: A41FV4 / ISIN: US36866J1051
|
20.02.2026 12:23:53
Here's Why Gemini Space Station Crashed Again This Week (Hint: It Wasn't Just About Bitcoin)
Gemini Space Station (NASDAQ: GEMI) stock declined by 20.6% in the week to Friday morning. The move was driven by a few factors that continue to pose ongoing challenges for the business run by the high-profile Winklevoss twins. First, the price of Bitcoin continued its decline this week and is now down 24.3% in 206 as of the time of writing. That's bad news for Gemini as it will negatively impact its exchange transaction revenues. Falling cryptocurrency prices discourage trading activity. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
