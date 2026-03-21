Gemini Space Station Incorporation Aktie
WKN DE: A41FV4 / ISIN: US36866J1051
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21.03.2026 20:27:20
Here's Why Gemini Space Station Stock Slumped This Week
Shares in Gemini Space Station (NASDAQ: GEMI) declined by more than 23% in a confusing week for shareholders. The company released its fourth-quarter earnings, which were in line with what management had already told investors it estimated they would be a month earlier. However, the damage was done the day before the earnings release thanks to an analyst downgrade.Given the rarity of Wall Street analysts giving sell recommendations, when an analyst at a heavyweight company like Citi issues one, then the market takes notice. The analyst's concerns about profitability are justified, not least because the company remains loss-making. With cryptocurrencies under pressure (Bitcoin and Ethereum are both down more than 20% in 2026 as I write), it's hard to see the company making a near-term quantum leap in profitability. The company is struggling to grow transaction revenue, as falling cryptocurrency prices tend to discourage trading. Overall transaction revenue declined 17% in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, and by more than 1% to $98 million for the full year. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Gemini Space Station Incorporation
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18.03.26
|Ausblick: Gemini Space Station legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
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04.03.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Gemini Space Station gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
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18.02.26
|Gemini Space Station-Aktie stürzt ab: Management-Turbulenzen und enttäuschende Vorabzahlen (finanzen.at)
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11.12.25
|Gemini Space Station-Aktie profitiert von CFTC-Genehmigung für Prognosemärkte in den USA (finanzen.at)
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09.11.25
|Ausblick: Gemini Space Station zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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26.10.25