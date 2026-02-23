Tilray Brands Aktie
WKN DE: A41VMJ / ISIN: US88688T2096
|
23.02.2026 16:00:00
Here's Why I Wouldn't Touch Tilray With a 10‑Foot Pole
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) is focused on expanding its reach. The marijuana company has now branched out to include CBD products and alcohol, and has started to call itself "a global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company." It's not a bad idea, given the headwinds in the marijuana space, but there are material risks to consider here.The first big problem with Tilray Brands isn't actually specific to the company. It is a problem that the entire marijuana sector faces. Wall Street had huge expectations for marijuana sales as more and more localities legalized the use of the drug. Marijuana sales did rise, but competition in the newly developing industry was fierce, so profitability hasn't been a hallmark of the industry.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Tilray Brands (ex Aphria)
|
09.01.26
|Tilray-Aktie legt zu: Verluste eingegrenzt - Umsatzerwartungen übertroffen (finanzen.at)