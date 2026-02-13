MP Materials a Aktie
WKN DE: A2QHVL / ISIN: US5533681012
|
13.02.2026 11:50:00
Here's Why MP Materials Continues to Soar in 2026
Rare-earth company MP Materials' (NYSE: MP) stock is up 14.6% in 2026, but it's come back a bit from the 16.3% increase to the end of January, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The volatility in the stock price reflects ongoing speculation about the prospects of rare-earth companies. Given their strategic importance in helping the U.S. secure a domestic source of critical rare-earth magnets, that importance is unlikely to disappear anytime soon. Expect more volatility to come. The big news in the rare-earth sector didn't come from MP Materials; it came from its peer, USA Rare Earth. In late January, the company entered into an agreement with the U.S. government that helped secure $3.1 billion in government funding and private investment, thereby derisking its business plan.The news matters to MP Materials because it signals the current administration's ongoing intent to actively support companies that manufacture rare-earth magnets and source materials outside China. That's good news for MP Materials because it signed a landmark agreement with the government back in early July. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu MP Materials Corp Registered Shs -A-
|
11.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: MP Materials A mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
05.11.25
|Ausblick: MP Materials A stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
22.10.25
|Erste Schätzungen: MP Materials A gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
13.10.25
|Kursschub bei Aktien von MP Materials und Energy Fuels durch neue Exportregeln aus China (finanzen.at)