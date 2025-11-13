NOV Aktie
WKN DE: A2QLRE / ISIN: US62955J1034
|
13.11.2025 10:12:00
Here's Why Nov. 19 Could Be a Very Important Day for the Stock Market
Both the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and the Nasdaq-100 are weighted by market capitalization, meaning the largest companies in each index have a greater influence over their performance than the smallest.Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has a market capitalization of $4.6 trillion, making it the world's largest company. It has an 8% weighting in the S&P 500 and a whopping 14% weighting in the Nasdaq-100, so a sharp move in its stock has the potential to shift the entire market. Plus, given the company's dominant standing in the artificial intelligence (AI) industry, many other large tech stocks tend to follow its lead.On Nov. 19, Nvidia will release its operating results for its fiscal 2026 third quarter (ended Oct. 31). If the company's revenue, earnings, and forward guidance either exceed or fall short of Wall Street's expectations, a significant move in its stock price could follow. Therefore, what happens next Wednesday could influence the direction of the broader market for the remainder of this year. Read on.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!

