Here's Why Nvidia Surpasses AMD as the Optimal Choice for Artificial Intelligence (AI) Investors

There's no doubt about it: AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) has been getting beaten by Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) in the artificial intelligence (AI) arms race. AMD has been busy trying to close the gap, but Nvidia is still much further ahead.AMD recently announced its acquisition of ZT Systems, another attempt to close the gap on Nvidia . Still, I don't think AMD is the optimal choice for investors, as Nvidia still has several key advantages.AMD's $4.9 billion acquisition of ZT Systems will allow it to better design systems with thousands of graphics processing units (GPUs). This is key because Nvidia has had a long-standing advantage in this area. By improving its offering to large cloud computing companies and others that want an industry-leading supercomputer dedicated to training AI models, AMD may be able to compete with Nvidia .