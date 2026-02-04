UiPath Aktie
Here's Why UiPath Stock Crashed 23% in January
Shares of robotic process automation specialist UiPath (NYSE: PATH) slumped 23.2% in January, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. While there was no major news during the month, growing fear about the impact of artificial intelligence on the enterprise software industry was the likely culprit behind the crash.Image source: Getty Images.UiPath's RPA platform enables enterprises to automate workflows on a PC. Many legacy PC applications that businesses still rely on are difficult or impossible to integrate directly with other applications. UiPath's platform allows users to create rules-based workflows that overcome these limitations by interacting with applications, browsers, and data.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
