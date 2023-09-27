Heritage Insurance Company Deploys Guidewire Cloud to Enhance Claims Operations

Heritage Insurance Company (Heritage) and Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that Heritage successfully deployed Guidewire ClaimCenter on Guidewire Cloud to power claims operations, adapt to changing market demands, and deliver value to its agents and policyholders. The company implemented ClaimCenter on Guidewire Cloud simultaneously across all personal lines of business in the 16 states where it does business. Heritage also implemented the Guidewire VendorEngage digital application to offer digital capabilities to its vendors. Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting Global Premier member PwC led the implementation project.

Heritage is currently implementing ClaimCenter to its commercial lines of business in its operating states. The implementations of Guidewire PolicyCenter and Guidewire BillingCenter will follow the completion of the ClaimCenter implementation, making the company a fully live Guidewire InsuranceSuite on Guidewire Cloud customer.

"Thanks to Guidewire’s configurability, as well as PwC’s project leadership, we were able to implement ClaimCenter on Guidewire Cloud on time and on budget. We were able to successfully convert nearly 240,000 claims onto ClaimCenter, which is a tremendous achievement,” said Heritage Chief Information Officer Sai Giridharan. "Leveraging ClaimCenter on Guidewire Cloud offers us scalability and stability, and we have received positive feedback about the system from our claims department.”

"With the implementation for Guidewire ClaimCenter and VendorEngage on Guidewire Cloud, it has improved our first-notice-of-loss (FNOL) intake process and provided greater end-to-end transparency to our claims examiners,” said Heritage Chief Claims Officer Joe Powers. "We now have the systems foundation to focus more on our people to help them better serve our policyholders.”

"Businesses of all sizes are seeing the value in embracing cloud transformation as a necessary step in their growth and Guidewire Cloud continues to be a leading tool in this journey,” said PwC Partner Imran Ilyas. "We are pleased that Heritage entrusted us with implementing ClaimCenter and VendorEngage on Guidewire Cloud and look forward to continuing their cloud transformation journey with the next Guidewire implementation projects.”

Guidewire Chief Customer Officer Christina Colby said, "Heritage is a premier provider of P&C insurance along the U.S. Gulf Coast, and we celebrate the company’s mission to deliver insurance products and services that offer the greatest value in the most challenging markets. We’re excited that Heritage is already benefiting from our partnership as they leverage ClaimCenter on Guidewire Cloud to ensure they meet their commitment to provide homeowners with the highest quality property insurance and some of the most competitive rates in the region. We look forward to continuing to strategically partner with them well into the future.”

Heritage also implemented SmartCOMM™ from Smart Communications for customer communications management. Guidewire is a reseller of Smart Communications, a Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution member.

About Heritage

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a super-regional property and casualty insurance holding company. Through its insurance subsidiaries and a large network of experienced agents, the Company writes approximately $1.2 billion of gross personal and commercial residential and commercial general liability premiums across its multi-state footprint. For more information, please visit https://www.heritagepci.com/.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. ?We combine digital, core, analytics, and machine learning to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 540 insurers in 40 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with more than 1,600 successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit http://www.guidewire.com/ and follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) and LinkedIn.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

