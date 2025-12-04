Hewlett Packard Enterprise Bottom Line Drops In Q4

(RTTNews) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) announced a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $146 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $1.341 billion, or $0.99 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported adjusted earnings of $893 million or $0.62 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 14.4% to $9.679 billion from $8.458 billion last year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $146 Mln. vs. $1.341 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.11 vs. $0.99 last year. -Revenue: $9.679 Bln vs. $8.458 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.57 to $0.61 Next quarter revenue guidance: $9 Bln - $9.4 Bln