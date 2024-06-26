26.06.2024 17:35:26

Hibbett Launches Same- And Next-Day Delivery Services Through Walmart GoLocal, Salesforce

(RTTNews) - Athletic-inspired fashion retailer Hibbett, Inc. announced Wednesday the launch of same- and next-day delivery services through Walmart Inc.'s (WMT) Walmart GoLocal, and Salesforce Inc.'s (CRM) Salesforce Commerce Cloud.

The company stated that the same- and next-day deliveries will be fulfilled by Hibbett and City Gear stores across the nation.

Currently, Walmart's stock is trading at $68.29, up 1.31 percent, and Salesforce's stock is trading at $241.31, down 0.19 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

