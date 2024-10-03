Hilton Grand Vacations Recognized for Exceptional Culture

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV), the premier vacation ownership and experiences company, is pleased to announce new accolades recognizing its exceptional company culture. Recently, HGV was named to Newsweek’s "Top Most Loved Workplaces®” list where it placed second in the hospitality category. In addition, the company was featured on the "Most Admired Workplaces 2025” in America list by Newsweek and is the only timeshare company included on this prestigious list.

These recognitions honor HGV’s "Putting People First” mission and its ongoing efforts to cultivate a welcoming, supportive and respectful environment for the company’s more than 20,000 team members across the globe. HGV’s commitment to supporting employee well-being and fostering career growth opportunities ensures that team members are successful both professionally and personally.

"Our team members are the driving force behind the exceptional vacation experiences we provide to our members and guests,” said Mark Wang, CEO at Hilton Grand Vacations. "That’s why we take immense pride in doing everything possible to empower and support our team members in their roles. Our strong culture is a direct result of our unwavering commitment to our people, which guides everything we do every day.”

"Happy and engaged employees do their best work, which is why our entire leadership team is constantly exploring new ways to support our team members and ensure we’re providing them an incredible experience,” said Pablo Brizi, executive vice president, chief human resources officer & corporate affairs at Hilton Grand Vacations. "We’re grateful for these recognitions, as they affirm our commitment to fostering a healthy, happy and positive environment and building a workplace everyone is proud to be part of.”

HGV offers industry-leading benefits to its team, including day one medical, dental, vision, disability, life insurance and 401k plans. HGV also offers a DailyPay option for eligible U.S. team members that enable team members to be paid instantly as well as discounted travel experiences through its Go Hilton travel program. In August 2024, HGV opened the HGV Wellness Center at the company’s global headquarters in Orlando, Florida. Here, more than 4,000 team members and their eligible dependents can receive high-quality healthcare to support their long-term health, including annual physicals, preventative exams, physical therapy and more.

The Newsweek "Top Most Loved Workplaces®” list results were created in collaboration with the Best Practice Institute (BPI), a leadership development and benchmark research company, by surveying more than more than 2.6 million employees from businesses with workforces varying in size from less than 50 to more than 10,000. This year, the list has doubled to include the Top 200 companies, reflecting the growing commitment of organizations prioritizing employee sentiment and creating workplaces that employees love. Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group recognized America’s "Most Admired Workplaces” in the U.S., by conducting a large-scale employer study based on over 250,000 company reviews.

HGV’s Most Loved Workplace profile can be found on the Newsweek’s Official Certification Page. The full list of Newsweek’s "Top Most Loved Workplaces®” in 2024 will be featured in the magazine’s Oct. 11 print edition and is currently available online at mostlovedworkplace.com. Newsweek’s "Most Admired Workplaces” list is available online at americasmostadmiredworkplaces2025.com.

This year, HGV has also been recognized by USA Today’s Top Workplaces USA list and the Most Loved Workplaces® lists for Diversity, Volunteering, Career Advancement, LGBTQ+, Women, Young Professionals and Wellness, as well as earning its Great Place To Work Certification® for the third year consecutive year.

HGV is seeking motivated and passionate individuals to join positions across various departments. To explore open roles at HGV, visit hgv.com/careers.

About Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) is recognized as a leading global timeshare company and is the exclusive vacation ownership partner of Hilton. With headquarters in Orlando, Florida, Hilton Grand Vacations develops, markets, and operates a system of brand-name, high-quality vacation ownership resorts in select vacation destinations. Hilton Grand Vacations has a reputation for delivering a consistently exceptional standard of service, and unforgettable vacation experiences for guests and approximately 720,000 Club Members. Membership with the Company provides best-in-class programs, exclusive services and maximum flexibility for our Members around the world.

For more information, visit www.corporate.hgv.com. Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), Pinterest and YouTube.

About Newsweek

Newsweek is the modern global digital news organization built around the iconic, over 85-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people each month with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

