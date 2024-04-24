Hilton Grand Vacations Unveils 2024 Brand Ambassadors to Headline Exclusive Member Experiences

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV), the premier vacation ownership and experiences company, announces its 2024 Hilton Grand Vacation Brand Ambassadors, including legendary golfer Annika Sörenstam, iconic musician Joey Fatone, singer and actress Katharine McPhee and others. These brand ambassadors will be a central part of the thousands of exclusive private events hosted for HGV members throughout the year, including concerts, sporting events and private chef dinners.

HGV is at the forefront of experiential travel, leading the industry in unique offerings and meeting the growing demand from travelers seeking one-of-a-kind vacation memories. Partnerships with prominent and beloved brand ambassadors help bring the company’s experiential events program, HGV Ultimate Access, to broader audiences and grow the quantity and variety of HGV's vacation experience offerings.

"Creating unforgettable experiences for our members is a top priority at Hilton Grand Vacations, and we’re continuously building on our offerings to reach more members with new and exciting events,” said Gordon Gurnik, senior executive vice president and chief operating officer of Hilton Grand Vacations. "Our partnerships with HGV Brand Ambassadors are an important aspect of creating these experiences, and I’m honored to work with such an amazing, talented group of people.”

In addition to engaging our members and guests worldwide, HGV Brand Ambassadors will participate in the company's media campaigns and exclusive events throughout the year. Upcoming HGV Ultimate Access events include concerts in Las Vegas, Orlando, Honolulu and Myrtle Beach. Past events have included golf clinics with the legendary Annika Sörenstam, private concerts with "Joey Fatone and Friends,” meet and greets with professional LPGA golfer Nasa Hataoka and more.

The full list of the 2024 HGV Brand Ambassadors includes:

Annika Sörenstam , LPGA Hall of Famer and PGA of America Hall of Fame member

, LPGA Hall of Famer and PGA of America Hall of Fame member Joey Fatone , best-selling musician and television host

, best-selling musician and television host Katharine McPhee , singer-songwriter and award-winning actress

, singer-songwriter and award-winning actress Charles Woodson , Heisman Trophy winner and Pro Football Hall of Famer

, Heisman Trophy winner and Pro Football Hall of Famer Sara Evans , ACM and CMA Award-winning country music star and songwriter

, ACM and CMA Award-winning country music star and songwriter Brett Young , award-winning, RIAA Diamond-certified artist

, award-winning, RIAA Diamond-certified artist Nasa Hataoka , six-time LPGA Tour winner and six-time LPGA of Japan Tour winner

, six-time LPGA Tour winner and six-time LPGA of Japan Tour winner Amy Hanaiali'i, vocalist and six-time Grammy nominee

Among recent HGV Ultimate Access events is the annual HGV Tournament of Champions, which brings together entertainment, music and sports celebrities to compete alongside LPGA Tour winners from the previous two seasons in one of golf’s most unique events. Earlier this year, HGV and the LPGA announced that they have reached an agreement to extend their partnership for the next five years, growing the purse each year to reach $2.5 million by 2029. In 2023, HGV also partnered with the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX to offer members a front-row seat to the race from the HGV Clubhouse, a luxurious track-side hospitality suite. The company recently announced new world-class strategic partnerships with Great Wolf Lodge, Bass Pro Shops and NASCAR to further its position as a leader in vacation experiences.

About Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) is recognized as a leading global timeshare company and is the exclusive vacation ownership partner of Hilton. With headquarters in Orlando, Florida, Hilton Grand Vacations develops, markets, and operates a system of brand-name, high-quality vacation ownership resorts in select vacation destinations. Hilton Grand Vacations has a reputation for delivering a consistently exceptional standard of service, and unforgettable vacation experiences for guests and approximately 700,000 Club Members. Membership with the Company provides best-in-class programs, exclusive services and maximum flexibility for our Members around the world.

For more information, visit www.corporate.hgv.com. Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), Pinterest and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240424815552/en/