Hilton Grand Vacations Wins Eight ARDA Awards

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV), the premier vacation ownership and experiences company, was recently honored with eight awards in the 2024 American Resort Development Association (ARDA) Awards Program, which celebrates exceptional resorts, teams and individuals in the timeshare industry.

For the second consecutive year, HGV earned two coveted ARDA Circle of Excellence (ACE) Awards, which represent the highest level of excellence within the resort industry. Elara, a Hilton Club, which opened last year and is HGV’s ninth property in Las Vegas, was honored with the prestigious ACE Project of Excellence award. In addition, the company received an ACE Philanthropy and Community Service award for its impactful response to the devastating Maui wildfire relief efforts.

"We’re enormously proud of our company’s ARDA Award winners, along with the 20 finalists who were honored for their incredible work and ongoing commitment to excellence,” said Mark Wang, CEO at Hilton Grand Vacations. "Our team members truly embody our mission of ‘Putting People First,’ and I’m thrilled to see their hard work, dedication and extraordinary efforts being recognized by ARDA year after year.”

A full list of HGV’s ARDA Awards winners include:

ACE Philanthropy and Community Service Award – Maui Wildfire Relief Efforts

Maui Wildfire Relief Efforts ACE Project of Excellence – Elara, a Hilton Club

– Elara, a Hilton Club Marketing Team – Sunrise Ridge Marketing Team

Sunrise Ridge Marketing Team Business Administration or Operations Team Member – Ryan Moon

Ryan Moon Business Administration or Operations Team – Asset Recovery Team

Asset Recovery Team Training and Development Professional – Kyle Anderson

Kyle Anderson Resort Department Manager – Lou Ching

Lou Ching Maintenance Team Member or Manager – Peter Simonelli

This year’s ARDA Awards winners were selected by both industry experts and judges outside of the industry that represent a variety of fields in relation to the category divisions. In past years, HGV has earned recognition in categories such as ACE Employee of the Year, Resort General Manager, Resort Operations Team, Sales Team, Digital Magazine and Interior Design, highlighting the success and hard work of its team members.

ARDA is the D.C.-based professional association representing the vacation ownership and resort development industries, and the ARDA Awards Program is widely considered to be the paradigm in the industry.

About Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) is recognized as a leading global timeshare company and is the exclusive vacation ownership partner of Hilton. With headquarters in Orlando, Florida, Hilton Grand Vacations develops, markets, and operates a system of brand-name, high-quality vacation ownership resorts in select vacation destinations. Hilton Grand Vacations has a reputation for delivering a consistently exceptional standard of service, and unforgettable vacation experiences for guests and approximately 700,000 Club Members. Membership with the Company provides best-in-class programs, exclusive services and maximum flexibility for our Members around the world.

For more information, visit www.corporate.hgv.com. Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), Pinterest and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240416116430/en/