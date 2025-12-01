Nasdaq Aktie
WKN: 813516 / ISIN: US6311031081
|
01.12.2025 09:30:00
History Says the Nasdaq Will Soar: 2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy Before 2026, According to Wall Street
The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) entered a new bull market on April 8. The technology-heavy index has since advanced by 53%, but history suggests more upside is likely over the next year. Since 1990, the Nasdaq has returned an average of 281% during bull markets, compounding at 31% annually.How can investors capitalize? Most Wall Street analysts view Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) as undervalued, as detailed below.Here's what investors should know about these artificial intelligence stocks.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
