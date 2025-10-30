Nasdaq Aktie
WKN: 813516 / ISIN: US6311031081
|
30.10.2025 08:02:00
History Says the Nasdaq Will Soar in 2026. 1 Unstoppable Stock to Buy Before It Does.
The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) has been driven to new heights as the ongoing bull market continues. In fact, each of the major market indexes hit a new all-time high on Monday, and experts believe there could be more to come. The potential for additional rate cuts, higher corporate earnings, and the ongoing migration of artificial intelligence (AI) are helping to fuel the market's relentless run. The Nasdaq has added 23% so far in 2025 (as of this writing), after climbing 29% in 2024 and 43% in 2023. This bodes well for next year, as history suggests the bull has room to run.Specifically, over the past 50 years, there have been five bull markets that ran longer than three years. In each case, the market rose even further, according to data amassed by Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at financial services company Carson Group. His research shows that bulls that stretched past their third anniversary continued to gain ground, lasting eight years on average, with the shortest lasting five years.One of this year's biggest winners has been Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO). The stock is up 57% thus far in 2025 and has soared 110% over the past year. Despite growing like wildfire in recent years, there's reason to believe Broadcom's impressive run will continue into 2026. Read on to find out why.
