Surge Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2QNCP / ISIN: US86882L1052
22.11.2025 09:02:00
History Says the Nasdaq Will Surge in 2026. 2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Before It Does.
The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) is in the throes of a bull market that's been running for more than three years and shows no signs of slowing. The potential for additional interest rate cuts, rising corporate profits, and the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) have all added to Wall Street's bullish sentiment. Furthermore, the longevity of the current upturn suggests there's still more to come.Going back 50 years, only five bull markets have lasted at least three years, and each one continued to gain ground, according to Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at financial services company Carson Group. His data show that bull markets that surpassed the three-year mark continued to rally, with an average duration of eight years, and even the shortest lasting five years. This suggests there's likely more to come.A resurgence in the popularity of stock splits is adding fuel to the fire, as investors are showing renewed interest in companies that have split their shares. Stock splits are historically preceded by strong business and financial results, which drive significant stock price gains.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
