Holcim Group Services Ltd / Key word(s): Acquisition

Holcim completes acquisition of Xella



19.06.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST



A European leader in the highly attractive walling market with projected 2026 net sales of EUR 1 billion

Complementary building solutions offering to Holcim, powered by leading premium brands Ytong, Hebel, Silka and Multipor

Strategic value-accretive acquisition to deliver run-rate EBITDA synergies of EUR 60 million in year three, EPS accretive in year one

Acquisition advances Holcim’s NextGen Growth 2030 strategy, accelerating its vision to be the leading partner for sustainable construction

Holcim has completed the acquisition of Xella, a leader in the highly attractive European walling market with projected 2026 net sales of EUR 1 billion. The acquisition expands Holcim’s building solutions portfolio with the addition of brands for both new build and the energy-efficient repair and refurbishment market. These include prefabricated Ytong and Hebel autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) modular systems, Silka calcium silicate elements, and, Multipor mineral insulation. The brands are underpinned by comprehensive digital service offering blue.sprint for linking 3D building models using AI and Building Information Modelling (BIM) directly to digitally managed factory production, ensuring smart-building processes and just-in-time onsite delivery. Headquartered in Duisburg, Germany, the company has more than 4 000 employees, and is present in 22 European markets. Miljan Gutovic, Holcim CEO: “This acquisition advances Holcim’s NextGen Growth 2030 strategy, accelerating our vision to be the leading partner for sustainable construction. By expanding our high-value building solutions portfolio with leading brands such as Ytong, Hebel, Silka and Multipor, the acquisition will enable Holcim to provide fully integrated sustainable and innovative walling systems to our customers. It enhances Holcim’s specification selling capabilities in modern sustainable construction, from circularity and energy-efficient refurbishment to smart design and modular building. I warmly welcome Xella’s more than 4 000 employees to the Holcim family.” The transaction value represents a pro forma 2026 EBITDA multiple of 8.9x, or 6.9x after run-rate synergies of EUR 60 million realized in year three. It is expected to be earnings per share (EPS) and free cash flow accretive in year one and return on invested capital (ROIC) accretive in year three. About Holcim

Holcim (SIX: HOLN) is the leading partner for sustainable construction with net sales of CHF 15.7 billion in 2025, creating value across the built environment from infrastructure and industry to buildings. Headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, Holcim has more than 45 000 employees in 43 attractive markets – across Europe, Latin America and Asia, Middle East & Africa – and has been recognized as a Global Top Employer by the Top Employers Institute. Holcim offers high-value end-to-end Building Materials and Building Solutions, from foundations and flooring to walling and roofing – powered by premium brands including ECOPact, ECOPlanet and ECOCycle. Learn more about Holcim on www.holcim.com, and by following us on LinkedIn. Sign up for Holcim's Building Progress newsletter here. Important disclaimer – forward-looking statements:

This document contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements do not constitute forecasts regarding results or any other performance indicator, but rather trends or targets, as the case may be, including with respect to plans, initiatives, events, products, solutions and services, their development and potential. Although Holcim believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions as at the time of publishing this document, investors are cautioned that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Holcim, including but not limited to the risks described in Holcim's annual report available on its website ( www.holcim.com ) and uncertainties related to the market conditions and the implementation of our plans. Accordingly, we caution you against relying on forward-looking statements. Holcim does not undertake to provide updates of these forward-looking statements.

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