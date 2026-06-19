Holcim Aktie
WKN: 869898 / ISIN: CH0012214059
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19.06.2026 07:00:03
Holcim completes acquisition of Xella
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Holcim Group Services Ltd
/ Key word(s): Acquisition
Holcim has completed the acquisition of Xella, a leader in the highly attractive European walling market with projected 2026 net sales of EUR 1 billion. The acquisition expands Holcim’s building solutions portfolio with the addition of brands for both new build and the energy-efficient repair and refurbishment market.
These include prefabricated Ytong and Hebel autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) modular systems, Silka calcium silicate elements, and, Multipor mineral insulation. The brands are underpinned by comprehensive digital service offering blue.sprint for linking 3D building models using AI and Building Information Modelling (BIM) directly to digitally managed factory production, ensuring smart-building processes and just-in-time onsite delivery.
Headquartered in Duisburg, Germany, the company has more than 4 000 employees, and is present in 22 European markets.
Miljan Gutovic, Holcim CEO: “This acquisition advances Holcim’s NextGen Growth 2030 strategy, accelerating our vision to be the leading partner for sustainable construction. By expanding our high-value building solutions portfolio with leading brands such as Ytong, Hebel, Silka and Multipor, the acquisition will enable Holcim to provide fully integrated sustainable and innovative walling systems to our customers. It enhances Holcim’s specification selling capabilities in modern sustainable construction, from circularity and energy-efficient refurbishment to smart design and modular building. I warmly welcome Xella’s more than 4 000 employees to the Holcim family.”
The transaction value represents a pro forma 2026 EBITDA multiple of 8.9x, or 6.9x after run-rate synergies of EUR 60 million realized in year three. It is expected to be earnings per share (EPS) and free cash flow accretive in year one and return on invested capital (ROIC) accretive in year three.
About Holcim
Learn more about Holcim on www.holcim.com, and by following us on LinkedIn.
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Important disclaimer – forward-looking statements:
End of Media Release
2349424 19.06.2026 CET/CEST
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