Draper Esprit Aktie

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WKN DE: A143MK / ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

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21.04.2026 17:27:56

Holding(s) in Company

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Holding(s) in Company

21-Apr-2026 / 16:27 GMT/BST

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BY7QYJ50

Issuer Name

MOLTEN VENTURES PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Bank of America Corporation

City of registered office (if applicable)

Wilmington

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United States

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

 

City of registered office (if applicable)

 

Country of registered office (if applicable)

 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

20-Apr-2026

6. Date on which Issuer notified

21-Apr-2026

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

0.070329

11.966469

12.036798

20940267

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

0.061845

12.131751

12.193596

 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00BY7QYJ50

 

122350

 

0.070329

Sub Total 8.A

122350

0.070329%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Right to Recall

n/a

n/a

27472

0.015791

Sub Total 8.B1

 

27472

0.015791%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Swaps

11/12/2026

n/a

Cash

4912937

2.824034

Swaps

15/04/2027

n/a

Cash

179632

0.103256

Swaps

15/10/2027

n/a

Cash

252286

0.145018

Swaps

05/05/2026

n/a

Cash

3433048

1.973370

Swaps

20/09/2027

n/a

Cash

860862

0.494837

Swaps

15/03/2028

n/a

Cash

16870

0.009697

Swaps

15/06/2026

n/a

Cash

525834

0.302258

Swaps

23/02/2027

n/a

Cash

1440000

0.827735

Swaps

20/08/2026

n/a

Cash

640841

0.368366

Swaps

06/01/2027

n/a

Cash

1619648

0.930999

Swaps

02/04/2027

n/a

Cash

3676220

2.113150

Swaps

09/06/2026

n/a

Cash

1532908

0.881140

Swaps

30/11/2026

n/a

Cash

3735

0.002147

Swaps

09/03/2028

n/a

Cash

766454

0.440570

Swaps

15/07/2026

n/a

Cash

31135

0.017897

Swaps

15/09/2026

n/a

Cash

58130

0.033414

Swaps

04/06/2027

n/a

Cash

54745

0.031468

Swaps

01/10/2027

n/a

Cash

2427

0.001395

Swaps

31/03/2027

n/a

Cash

2701

0.001553

Swaps

23/02/2028

n/a

Cash

2401

0.001380

Swaps

26/06/2026

n/a

Cash

688000

0.395473

Swaps

29/12/2026

n/a

Cash

728

0.000418

Swaps

30/06/2026

n/a

Cash

139

0.000080

Swaps

19/04/2027

n/a

Cash

88764

0.051023

Sub Total 8.B2

 

20790445

11.950678%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Bank of America Corporation

Bank of America, National Association

 

6.888682

6.888682%

Bank of America Corporation

Merrill Lynch International

 

4.190280

4.259256%

Bank of America Corporation

BofA Securities Europe SA

 

 

 

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

 

The number and % of voting rights held

 

The date until which the voting rights will be held

 

11. Additional Information

 

12. Date of Completion

21-Apr-2026

13. Place Of Completion

London, United Kingdom


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: GROW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
Sequence No.: 424620
EQS News ID: 2312388

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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