Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES)

Holding(s) in Company



29-May-2026 / 11:25 GMT/BST



Standard Form TR-1 Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES PLC 2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): [X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights [ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments [ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights [ ] Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv : Name: BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. City and country of registered office (if applicable): Paris, France 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 27/05/2026 6. Date on which issuer notified: 29/05/2026 7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: Crossed above the 3% threshold 8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 9.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 9.B.1 + 9.B.2) Total of both in % (9.A + 9.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 3.064% 3.064% 524,442,218 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii: A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of shares ISIN code (if possible) Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights Direct Indirect Direct Indirect IE00BJ34P519 16,071,011 3.064% SUBTOTAL A 16,071,011 3.064% B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations Type of financial instrument Expiration datex Exercise/ Conversion Periodxi Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted. % of voting rights SUBTOTAL B.1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations Type of financial instrument Expiration datex Exercise/ Conversion Period xi Physical or cash settlementxii Number of voting rights % of voting rights SUBTOTAL B.2 10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): [ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii [X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv: Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Europe BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding BNP PARIBAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT FRANCE 11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date] 12. Additional informationxvi: Please note that this submission gathers voting rights of 9 different portfolios managed by two investment entities: BNPP Asset Management Europe and BNPP Real Estate Investment Management France. None of these portfolios/funds have voting rights crossing a notifiable threshold. These Asset Manager entities benefit from the Assimilation Exception by BNPP Paribas Group entities as communicated in the letter of December 8th 2025 to the Central Bank of Ireland. Done at 8 Rue du Port, 92000 Nanterre, France on 29 May 2026

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