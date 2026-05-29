Irish Residential Properties REIT Aktie

Irish Residential Properties REIT für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1XEQV / ISIN: IE00BJ34P519

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29.05.2026 12:25:45

Holding(s) in Company

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES)
Holding(s) in Company

29-May-2026 / 11:25 GMT/BST

Standard Form TR-1

Standard form for notification of major holdings

 

 

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES PLC

2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

[X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments [ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights [ ] Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv :

Name: BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

City and country of registered office (if applicable):

Paris, France

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v:

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

27/05/2026

6. Date on which issuer notified:

29/05/2026

7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:

Crossed above the 3% threshold

8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:

 

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 9.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 9.B.1 + 9.B.2)

Total of both in % (9.A + 9.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuervii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

 

3.064%

 

 

3.064%

 

524,442,218

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

 

 

 

 
           
 

9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or

reachedviii:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

 

Direct

 

Indirect

 

Direct

 

Indirect

IE00BJ34P519

 

16,071,011

 

3.064%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL A

16,071,011

3.064%

 

 

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations

 

Type of financial instrument

 

Expiration datex

 

Exercise/ Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

 

 

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL B.1

 

 

 

 

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations

Type of financial instrument

Expiration datex

Exercise/

Conversion Period xi

Physical or

cash settlementxii

Number of voting rights

 

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL B.2

 

 
 

10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box):

 

[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii

 

[X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv:

 

 

Namexv

 

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

 

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

BNP PARIBAS ASSET

MANAGEMENT Holding

 

 

 

BNP PARIBAS ASSET

MANAGEMENT Europe

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BNP PARIBAS ASSET

MANAGEMENT Holding

 

 

 

BNP PARIBAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT FRANCE

 

 

 

 

11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date]

 

12. Additional informationxvi:

Please note that this submission gathers voting rights of 9 different portfolios managed by two investment entities: BNPP Asset Management Europe and BNPP Real Estate Investment Management France. None of these portfolios/funds have voting rights crossing a notifiable threshold.

These Asset Manager entities benefit from the Assimilation Exception by BNPP Paribas Group entities as communicated in the letter of December 8th 2025 to the Central Bank of Ireland.

 

 

Done at 8 Rue du Port, 92000 Nanterre, France on 29 May 2026


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: IE00BJ34P519
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: IRES
LEI Code: 635400EOPACLULRENY18
Sequence No.: 429168
EQS News ID: 2335970

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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