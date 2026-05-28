Irish Residential Properties REIT Aktie
WKN DE: A1XEQV / ISIN: IE00BJ34P519
|
28.05.2026 15:53:25
Result of AGM
|
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES)
28 May 2026
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc
(“the Company or “I-RES”)
Result of AGM
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (“the Company” or “I-RES”) announces that, at its Annual General Meeting held today, 28 May 2026, at The Spencer Hotel, North Wall Quay, Ireland, all of the resolutions put to the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting were passed.
The full text of each resolution, together with explanatory notes, was included in the Notice of Annual General Meeting circulated to shareholders on 16 April 2026 and made available on the Company's website at https://www.iresreit.ie/investors/shareholder-meetings
Voting on all resolutions was conducted by poll and the results are set out below:
*A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the proportion of votes for or against a resolution.
In accordance with the Listing Rules of Euronext Dublin, copies of the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting relating to special business of the Company have been forwarded to Euronext Dublin and will shortly be available for inspection at:
Euronext Dublin OAM Filing
END
For further information please contact:
Investor Relations:
Eddie Byrne, Chief Executive Officer Tel: +353 (0)1 5570974
Orla Keegan, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +353 (0)1 518 0300
email: investors@iresreit.ie
Media enquiries:
Cathal Barry, Drury Tel: +353 (0)87 227 9281
Gavin McLoughlin, Drury Tel: +353 (0)86 035 3749
email: iresreit@drury.ie
About Irish Residential Properties REIT plc
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (“I-RES”) is a Real Estate Investment Trust providing quality professionally managed homes in sustainable communities in Ireland. I-RES aims to be the provider of choice for the Irish living sector, known for excellent service and for operating responsibly, minimising its environmental impact, and maximising its contribution to the community. The Company's shares are listed on Euronext Dublin. Further information at www.iresreit.ie.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|IE00BJ34P519
|Category Code:
|RAG
|TIDM:
|IRES
|LEI Code:
|635400EOPACLULRENY18
|Sequence No.:
|429047
|EQS News ID:
|2335372
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Irish Residential Properties REIT PLC
|
15:53
|Result of AGM (EQS Group)
|
08:00
|Trading Update (EQS Group)
|
18.05.26
|Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
28.04.26
|Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
22.04.26
|Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
16.04.26
|Annual Report and Notice of AGM (EQS Group)
|
26.03.26
|Director Declaration (EQS Group)
|
26.03.26
|Appointment and Retirement of Non-Executive Directors (EQS Group)