Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES)

Result of AGM



28-May-2026 / 14:53 GMT/BST





28 May 2026

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc

(“the Company or “I-RES”)

Result of AGM

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (“the Company” or “I-RES”) announces that, at its Annual General Meeting held today, 28 May 2026, at The Spencer Hotel, North Wall Quay, Ireland, all of the resolutions put to the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting were passed.

The full text of each resolution, together with explanatory notes, was included in the Notice of Annual General Meeting circulated to shareholders on 16 April 2026 and made available on the Company's website at https://www.iresreit.ie/investors/shareholder-meetings

Voting on all resolutions was conducted by poll and the results are set out below:

Res Number Title For For % Against Against % Withheld Total Votes % Issued

Capital 01 CONSIDER FINANCE STATEMENT 315,307,579 100.00% 0 0.00% 109,740 315,307,579 60.12% 02A RE-ELECT HUGH SCOTT-BARRETT 296,724,299 94.07% 18,693,020 5.93% 0 315,417,319 60.14% 02B RE-ELECT EDDIE BYRNE 315,417,319 100.00% 0 0.00% 0 315,417,319 60.14% 02C RE-ELECT DENISE TURNER 306,488,290 97.17% 8,929,029 2.83% 0 315,417,319 60.14% 02D RE-ELECT STEFANIE FRENSCH 315,417,319 100.00% 0 0.00% 0 315,417,319 60.14% 02E RE-ELECT TOM KAVANAGH 311,925,759 98.89% 3,491,560 1.11% 0 315,417,319 60.14% 02F ELECT GARY BRITTON 315,417,319 100.00% 0 0.00% 0 315,417,319 60.14% 02G ELECT SHRUTHI CHINDALUR 315,415,319 100.00% 2,000 0.00% 0 315,417,319 60.14% 03 EGM ON 14 DAYS NOTICE 277,628,844 88.02% 37,788,475 11.98% 0 315,417,319 60.14% 04 CONTINUE KPMG AS AUDITOR 298,793,578 94.73% 16,623,741 5.27% 0 315,417,319 60.14% 05 FIX AUDITOR REMUNERATION 315,417,319 100.00% 0 0.00% 0 315,417,319 60.14% 06 CONSIDER DIR REM REPORT 293,852,954 93.16% 21,564,365 6.84% 0 315,417,319 60.14% 007 ALLOT RELEVANT SECURITIES 299,397,154 94.92% 16,020,165 5.08% 0 315,417,319 60.14% 08A DIS-APPLY PRE-EMP RIGHTS 309,108,157 98.00% 6,309,162 2.00% 0 315,417,319 60.14% 08B ADDITIONAL AUTHORITY 280,882,160 89.05% 34,535,159 10.95% 0 315,417,319 60.14% 009 MAKE MARKET PURCHASES 303,481,374 96.25% 11,839,840 3.75% 96,105 315,321,214 60.13% 10 RE-ALLOT TREASURY SHARES 315,337,319 100.00% 0 0.00% 80,000 315,337,319 60.13%

*A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the proportion of votes for or against a resolution.

In accordance with the Listing Rules of Euronext Dublin, copies of the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting relating to special business of the Company have been forwarded to Euronext Dublin and will shortly be available for inspection at:

END

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations:

Eddie Byrne, Chief Executive Officer Tel: +353 (0)1 5570974

Orla Keegan, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +353 (0)1 518 0300

Media enquiries:

Cathal Barry, Drury Tel: +353 (0)87 227 9281

Gavin McLoughlin, Drury Tel: +353 (0)86 035 3749