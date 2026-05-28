Irish Residential Properties REIT Aktie
WKN DE: A1XEQV / ISIN: IE00BJ34P519
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28.05.2026 08:00:05
Trading Update
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Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES)
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc
2026 Q1 Trading Update
Continued strong operational performance in Q1; good progress against strategic initiatives
28 May 2026, Dublin | Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (“the Company” or “I-RES”) provides an update on the Company’s trading for the three months to 31 March 2026 (the “first quarter” or “Q1”) ahead of its AGM today.
Operating Highlights
Market Update
The introduction of new rent regulations, together with the Government’s housing plan, taxation changes in Budget 2026 and proposed amendments to Sustainable Design Standards, have together driven a notable increase in market activity. Residential investment volumes in Q1 2026, including both completed transactions and assets brought to market, exceeded the total annual investment recorded in each of the previous two years. This evolving market dynamic is positive for the overall market and supportive of I-RES’s growth strategy, providing a constructive backdrop for the ongoing development of our portfolio.
Eddie Byrne, CEO of I-RES, commented:
“We are pleased to report strong trading in the first quarter of the financial year and continue to be encouraged by the current and future prospects for the business. During the period, we contracted our first acquisition in a number of years and leased our first units under the new rent regulations. The new regulations are already having a positive impact on market conditions with improved activity in the development space, an increase in international capital being allocated to Ireland and a significant increase in transaction volumes relating to apartment blocks. In highly uncertain geopolitical times, we believe our business has demonstrated very strong defensive characteristics, including a strong balance sheet, below market rents and a highly responsive and adaptable internally managed operating platform. We will continue to consider all opportunities to enhance shareholder value, whether through growth and consolidation, accretive allocation of capital from our ongoing disposal programme and driving operational performance and efficiencies through the platform.”
END
For further information please contact:
Investor Relations:
Eddie Byrne, Chief Executive Officer Tel: +353 (1) 5570974
email: investors@iresreit.ie
Media enquiries:
Cathal Barry, Drury Tel: +353 (0) 87 227 9281
Gavin McLoughlin, Drury Tel: +353 (0) 86 035 3749
email: iresreit@drury.ie
About Irish Residential Properties REIT plc
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (“I-RES”) is a Real Estate Investment Trust providing quality professionally managed homes in sustainable communities in Ireland. I-RES aims to be the provider of choice for the Irish living sector, known for excellent service and for operating responsibly, minimising its environmental impact, and maximising its contribution to the community. The Company's shares are listed on Euronext Dublin. Further information at www.iresreit.ie.
This note applies if and to the extent that there are forward-looking statements in this Announcement.
This Announcement may contain forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties because they relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or the industry in which it operates, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements referred to in this paragraph speak only as at the date of this Announcement. Except as required by law or by any appropriate regulatory authority, the Company will not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revision or updates to these forward-looking statements to reflect future events, circumstances, unanticipated events, new information or otherwise.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|IE00BJ34P519
|Category Code:
|QRF
|TIDM:
|IRES
|LEI Code:
|635400EOPACLULRENY18
|Sequence No.:
|428865
|EQS News ID:
|2334638
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
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