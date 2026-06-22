Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)

Holding(s) in Company



22-Jun-2026 / 15:29 GMT/BST



TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00BY7QYJ50 Issuer Name MOLTEN VENTURES PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification Other Comments Legal Entity level crossing - See Section 9 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Bank of America Corporation City of registered office (if applicable) Wilmington Country of registered office (if applicable) United States 4. Details of the shareholder Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 19-Jun-2026 6. Date on which Issuer notified 22-Jun-2026 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation . % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 0.619256 12.254776 12.874032 22389068 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 0.000000 12.008997 12.008997 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 8A. Voting rights attached to shares Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00BY7QYJ50 1076940 0.619256 Sub Total 8.A 1076940 0.619256% 8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Right to Recall n/a n/a 23605 0.013573 Sub Total 8.B1 23605 0.013573% 8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Swaps 11/12/2026 n/a Cash 4428670 2.546547 Swaps 15/10/2027 n/a Cash 2920 0.001678 Swaps 20/09/2027 n/a Cash 1119459 0.643705 Swaps 23/02/2027 n/a Cash 1440000 0.828020 Swaps 06/01/2027 n/a Cash 1619648 0.931321 Swaps 02/04/2027 n/a Cash 3676220 2.113879 Swaps 05/05/2027 n/a Cash 3433048 1.974051 Swaps 09/03/2028 n/a Cash 766454 0.440722 Swaps 15/09/2026 n/a Cash 3716 0.002137 Swaps 31/07/2026 n/a Cash 1211994 0.696914 Swaps 26/06/2026 n/a Cash 688000 0.395610 Swaps 29/10/2027 n/a Cash 111014 0.063835 Swaps 21/06/2027 n/a Cash 640841 0.368493 Swaps 08/07/2027 n/a Cash 2703 0.001554 Swaps 09/09/2026 n/a Cash 1532908 0.881444 Swaps 23/02/2028 n/a Cash 2053 0.001181 Swaps 15/06/2028 n/a Cash 60875 0.035004 Swaps 15/03/2027 n/a Cash 548000 0.315108 Sub Total 8.B2 21288523 12.241203% 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Bank of America Corporation Bank of America, National Association 6.518225 6.518225% Bank of America Corporation Merrill Lynch International 4.841549 5.458510% Bank of America Corporation BofA Securities Europe SA 10. In case of proxy voting Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held If date does not apply, explain below 11. Additional Information 12. Date of Completion 22-Jun-2026 13. Place Of Completion London, United Kingdom

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