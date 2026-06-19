Director/PDMR Shareholding

MOLTEN VENTURES PLC

Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMRs) and persons closely associated (PCAs)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Ben Wilkinson 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Molten Ventures plc b) LEI 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 1p each Identification Code GB00BY7QYJ50 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £5.79082 8,589 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price Total 8,589 £5.79082 £49,737.35 e) Date of the transaction 19 June 2026 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) +44 (0)20 7931 8800 cosec@molten.vc

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is one of Europe's leading venture capital firms, developing and investing in high-growth technology companies. It invests across four core sectors - Enterprise & SaaS, AI, Deeptech & Hardware, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health - with a team of highly experienced partners continuously seeking new opportunities across these domains.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GROW), Molten Ventures offers public market investors access to a portfolio of fast-growing technology businesses, providing liquidity and diversification

unavailable in traditional venture structures. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1 billion of capital and realised more than £750 million as at 31 March 2026.

For further details, please visit:

https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc