Draper Esprit Aktie
WKN DE: A143MK / ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
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19.06.2026 15:05:45
Director/PDMR Shareholding
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Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC
Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMRs) and persons closely associated (PCAs)
Enquiries
About Molten Ventures
Molten Ventures is one of Europe's leading venture capital firms, developing and investing in high-growth technology companies. It invests across four core sectors - Enterprise & SaaS, AI, Deeptech & Hardware, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health - with a team of highly experienced partners continuously seeking new opportunities across these domains.
Listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GROW), Molten Ventures offers public market investors access to a portfolio of fast-growing technology businesses, providing liquidity and diversification
unavailable in traditional venture structures. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1 billion of capital and realised more than £750 million as at 31 March 2026.
For further details, please visit:
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|GB00BY7QYJ50
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|GROW
|LEI Code:
|213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
|Sequence No.:
|432612
|EQS News ID:
|2350236
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
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15:05
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|Draper Esprit PLC
|6,80
|0,00%
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