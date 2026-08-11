Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)

Holding(s) in Company



11-Aug-2026 / 09:32 GMT/BST



TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00BY7QYJ50 Issuer Name MOLTEN VENTURES PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Bank of America Corporation City of registered office (if applicable) Wilmington Country of registered office (if applicable) United States 4. Details of the shareholder Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 07-Aug-2026 6. Date on which Issuer notified 10-Aug-2026 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation . % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 0.140546 11.427209 11.567755 20011297 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 0.820831 11.251042 12.071873 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 8A. Voting rights attached to shares Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00BY7QYJ50 243134 0.140546 Sub Total 8.A 243134 0.140546% 8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Right to Recall n/a n/a 177913 0.102845 Physical Swaps 22/09/2026 n/a 782000 0.452044 Sub Total 8.B1 959913 0.554889% 8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Swaps 11/12/2026 n/a Cash 5126431 2.963391 Swaps 06/01/2027 n/a Cash 803274 0.464342 Swaps 02/04/2027 n/a Cash 3676220 2.125080 Swaps 05/05/2027 n/a Cash 3433048 1.984512 Swaps 09/03/2028 n/a Cash 766454 0.443057 Swaps 21/06/2027 n/a Cash 903722 0.522407 Swaps 09/09/2026 n/a Cash 1532908 0.886115 Swaps 15/06/2028 n/a Cash 20912 0.012088 Swaps 15/03/2027 n/a Cash 1273000 0.735872 Swaps 30/10/2026 n/a Cash 1211994 0.700607 Swaps 29/01/2027 n/a Cash 20103 0.011621 Swaps 18/01/2029 n/a Cash 31573 0.018251 Swaps 29/12/2026 n/a Cash 3515 0.002032 Swaps 09/09/2027 n/a Cash 5096 0.002945 Sub Total 8.B2 18808250 10.872320% 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Bank of America Corporation Bank of America, National Association 6.010875 6.010875% Bank of America Corporation Merrill Lynch International 4.530219 4.667580% Bank of America Corporation BofA Securities Europe SA Bank of America Corporation BofA Securities, Inc. 10. In case of proxy voting Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held If date does not apply, explain below 11. Additional Information 12. Date of Completion 10-Aug-2026 13. Place Of Completion London, United Kingdom

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