Draper Esprit Aktie

Draper Esprit für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A143MK / ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

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03.08.2026 18:35:06

Holding(s) in Company

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Holding(s) in Company

03-Aug-2026 / 17:35 GMT/BST

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BY7QYJ50

Issuer Name

MOLTEN VENTURES PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments; An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Saba Capital Management, L.P.

City of registered office (if applicable)

New York

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United States

4. Details of the shareholder

Name

City of registered office

Country of registered office

 

                                        Saba Capital Master Fund, Ltd.

                                   

 

                                       

                                   

 

                                        Cayman Islands

                                   

 

                                        I-94 Partners Fund LP

                                   

 

                                       

                                   

 

                                        United States

                                   

 

                                        Saba Capital Investment Trusts UCITS ETF

                                   

 

                                       

                                   

 

                                        Ireland

                                   

 

                                        Stone Ridge Archimedes Sub-Master (Red) LP

                                   

 

                                       

                                   

 

                                        United States

                                   

 

                                        Saba K Fund, LP

                                   

 

                                       

                                   

 

                                        United States

                                   

 

                                        Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II

                                   

 

                                       

                                   

 

                                        United States

                                   

 

                                        Saba Capital CEF Opportunities 2, Ltd.

                                   

 

                                       

                                   

 

                                        Cayman Islands

                                   

 

                                        Saba Capital CEF Opportunities 1, Ltd.

                                   

 

                                       

                                   

 

                                        Cayman Islands

                                   

 

                                        Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund

                                   

 

                                       

                                   

 

                                        United States

                                   

 

                                        Saba Capital Bluebird Fund, Ltd.

                                   

 

                                       

                                   

 

                                        Cayman Islands

                                   

 

                                        SMA #1

                                   

 

                                       

                                   

 

                                        United States

                                   

 

                                        SMA #2

                                   

 

                                       

                                   

 

                                        United States

                                   

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

29-Jul-2026

6. Date on which Issuer notified

31-Jul-2026

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

 

                        % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

                   

 

                        % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

                   

 

                        Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

                   

 

                        Total number of voting rights held in issuer

                   

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

0.254183

13.971456

14.225639

24631101

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

0.254067

12.995781

13.249848

 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

 

                                Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

                           

 

                                Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

                           

 

                                Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

                           

 

                                % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

                           

 

                                % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

                           

 

                                    GB00BY7QYJ50

                               

440107

0

0.254183

0.000000

 

                                Sub Total 8.A

                           

440107

0.254183%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

 

                                Type of financial instrument

                           

 

                                Expiration date

                           

 

                                Exercise/conversion period

                           

 

                                Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

                           

 

                                % of voting rights

                           

 

 

 

 

 

 

                                Sub Total 8.B1

                           

 

 

 

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

 

                                Type of financial instrument

                           

 

                                Expiration date

                           

 

                                Exercise/conversion period

                           

 

                                Physical or cash settlement

                           

 

                                Number of voting rights

                           

 

                                % of voting rights

                           

 

                                    Total Return Swap

                               

12/15/2026

 

                                   

                               

Cash

24190994

13.971456

 

                                Sub Total 8.B2

                           

 

24190994

13.971456%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

 

                                Ultimate controlling person

                           

 

                                Name of controlled undertaking

                           

 

                               

                                % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

                           

 

                                % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

                           

 

                                Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

                           

 

                                    Boaz Weinstein

                               

 

                                    Saba Capital Management GP, LLC

                               

 

 

 

 

                                    Saba Capital Management GP, LLC

                               

 

                                    Saba Capital Management, L.P.

                               

 

 

14.225639%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

 

If date does not apply, explain below

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

31-Jul-2026

13. Place Of Completion

New York


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: GROW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
Sequence No.: 438259
EQS News ID: 2375816

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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