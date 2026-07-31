Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)

Holding(s) in Company



31-Jul-2026 / 17:55 GMT/BST



TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00BY7QYJ50 Issuer Name MOLTEN VENTURES PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Jefferies Financial Group Inc City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) US 4. Details of the shareholder Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 28-Jul-2026 6. Date on which Issuer notified 29-Jul-2026 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation . % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 1.231000 4.520000 5.751000 9962253 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 8A. Voting rights attached to shares Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00BY7QYJ50 2132381 1.231000 Sub Total 8.A 2132381 1.231000% 8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Stock Loan/Repo Right of Recall Open 1118455 0.646000 Sub Total 8.B1 1118455 0.646000% 8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Swap 15/11/2027 Cash 2378 0.001000 Swap 02/09/2027 Cash 2738 0.002000 Swap 22/10/2026 Cash 288496 0.167000 Swap 23/12/2026 Cash 913721 0.527000 Swap 07/08/2026 Cash 1000000 0.577000 Swap 18/08/2026 Cash 1697032 0.980000 Swap 23/12/2026 Cash 2807052 1.620000 Sub Total 8.B2 6711417 3.874000% 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Jefferies International Limited 1.231000 4.520000 5.751000% 10. In case of proxy voting Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held If date does not apply, explain below 11. Additional Information 12. Date of Completion 29-Jul-2026 13. Place Of Completion London, United Kingdom TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00BY7QYJ50 Issuer Name MOLTEN VENTURES PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Jefferies Financial Group Inc City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) US 4. Details of the shareholder Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 29-Jul-2026 6. Date on which Issuer notified 30-Jul-2026 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation . % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 0.950000 5.479000 6.429000 11138507 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 1.231000 4.520000 5.751000 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 8A. Voting rights attached to shares Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00BY7QYJ50 1646492 0.950000 Sub Total 8.A 1646492 0.950000% 8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Stock Loan/Repo Right of Recall Open 2780598 1.605000 Sub Total 8.B1 2780598 1.605000% 8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Swap 15/11/2027 Cash 2378 0.001000 Swap 02/09/2027 Cash 2738 0.002000 Swap 22/10/2026 Cash 288496 0.167000 Swap 23/12/2026 Cash 913721 0.527000 Swap 07/08/2026 Cash 1000000 0.577000 Swap 18/08/2026 Cash 1697032 0.980000 Swap 23/12/2026 Cash 2807052 1.620000 Sub Total 8.B2 6711417 3.874000% 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Jefferies International Limited 0.950000 5.480000 6.430000% 10. In case of proxy voting Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held If date does not apply, explain below 11. Additional Information 12. Date of Completion 30-Jul-2026 13. Place Of Completion London, United Kingdom

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



View original content: EQS News