Draper Esprit Aktie

Draper Esprit für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A143MK / ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

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31.07.2026 18:55:06

Holding(s) in Company

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Holding(s) in Company

31-Jul-2026 / 17:55 GMT/BST

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BY7QYJ50

Issuer Name

MOLTEN VENTURES PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Jefferies Financial Group Inc

City of registered office (if applicable)

 

Country of registered office (if applicable)

US

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

 

City of registered office (if applicable)

 

Country of registered office (if applicable)

 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

28-Jul-2026

6. Date on which Issuer notified

29-Jul-2026

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

1.231000

4.520000

5.751000

9962253

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

 

 

 

 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00BY7QYJ50

 

2132381

 

1.231000

Sub Total 8.A

2132381

1.231000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Stock Loan/Repo Right of Recall

Open

 

1118455

0.646000

Sub Total 8.B1

 

1118455

0.646000%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Swap

15/11/2027

 

Cash

2378

0.001000

Swap

02/09/2027

 

Cash

2738

0.002000

Swap

22/10/2026

 

Cash

288496

0.167000

Swap

23/12/2026

 

Cash

913721

0.527000

Swap

07/08/2026

 

Cash

1000000

0.577000

Swap

18/08/2026

 

Cash

1697032

0.980000

Swap

23/12/2026

 

Cash

2807052

1.620000

Sub Total 8.B2

 

6711417

3.874000%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies International Limited

1.231000

4.520000

5.751000%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

 

The number and % of voting rights held

 

The date until which the voting rights will be held

 

If date does not apply, explain below

 

11. Additional Information

 

12. Date of Completion

29-Jul-2026

13. Place Of Completion

London, United Kingdom    

 

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BY7QYJ50

Issuer Name

MOLTEN VENTURES PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Jefferies Financial Group Inc

City of registered office (if applicable)

 

Country of registered office (if applicable)

US

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

 

City of registered office (if applicable)

 

Country of registered office (if applicable)

 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

29-Jul-2026

6. Date on which Issuer notified

30-Jul-2026

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

0.950000

5.479000

6.429000

11138507

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

1.231000

4.520000

5.751000

 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00BY7QYJ50

 

1646492

 

0.950000

Sub Total 8.A

1646492

0.950000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Stock Loan/Repo Right of Recall

Open

 

2780598

1.605000

Sub Total 8.B1

 

2780598

1.605000%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Swap

15/11/2027

 

Cash

2378

0.001000

Swap

02/09/2027

 

Cash

2738

0.002000

Swap

22/10/2026

 

Cash

288496

0.167000

Swap

23/12/2026

 

Cash

913721

0.527000

Swap

07/08/2026

 

Cash

1000000

0.577000

Swap

18/08/2026

 

Cash

1697032

0.980000

Swap

23/12/2026

 

Cash

2807052

1.620000

Sub Total 8.B2

 

6711417

3.874000%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies International Limited

0.950000

5.480000

6.430000%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

 

The number and % of voting rights held

 

The date until which the voting rights will be held

 

If date does not apply, explain below

 

11. Additional Information

 

12. Date of Completion

30-Jul-2026

13. Place Of Completion

London, United Kingdom


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: GROW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
Sequence No.: 438223
EQS News ID: 2375484

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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