Metro Bank Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A3D662 / ISIN: GB00BMX3W479
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11.08.2026 16:01:15
Holding(s) in Company
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Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO)
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BMX3W479
Issuer Name
METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Wellington Management Company LLP
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
US
4. Details of the shareholder
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
07-Aug-2026
6. Date on which Issuer notified
10-Aug-2026
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
If date does not apply, explain below
11. Additional Information
Wellington Management Company LLP, which has also crossed above the 5% threshold, is an investment management entity that manages the assets of certain funds and/or managed accounts.
12. Date of Completion
10-Aug-2026
13. Place Of Completion
London, UK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|GB00BMX3W479
|Category Code:
|HOL
|TIDM:
|MTRO
|LEI Code:
|984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64
|Sequence No.:
|439338
|EQS News ID:
|2380846
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
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Analysen zu Metro Bank Holdings Plc Registered Shs
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Metro Bank Holdings Plc Registered Shs
|1,99
|-1,49%
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