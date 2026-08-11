Metro Bank Holdings Aktie

Metro Bank Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3D662 / ISIN: GB00BMX3W479

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11.08.2026 16:01:15

Holding(s) in Company

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO)
Holding(s) in Company

11-Aug-2026 / 15:01 GMT/BST

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BMX3W479

Issuer Name

METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Wellington Management Company LLP

City of registered office (if applicable)

 

Country of registered office (if applicable)

US

4. Details of the shareholder

Name

City of registered office

Country of registered office

ROY Nominees Limited

 

 

GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL

 

 

VIDACOS NOMINEES LIMITED

 

 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

07-Aug-2026

6. Date on which Issuer notified

10-Aug-2026

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

5.360000

0.000000

5.360000

36151502

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

 

 

 

 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00BMX3W479

 

36151502

 

5.360000

Sub Total 8.A

36151502

5.360000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

Sub Total 8.B1

 

 

 

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sub Total 8.B2

 

 

 

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Group Holdings LLP

5.360000

 

5.360000%

Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP

5.360000

 

5.360000%

Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Company LLP

5.360000

 

5.360000%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

 

The number and % of voting rights held

 

The date until which the voting rights will be held

 

If date does not apply, explain below

 

11. Additional Information

Wellington Management Company LLP, which has also crossed above the 5% threshold, is an investment management entity that manages the assets of certain funds and/or managed accounts.
Wellington Management Company LLP is a direct controlled undertaking of Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP, which, in turn, is a direct controlled undertaking of Wellington Group Holdings LLP, which, in turn, is a direct controlled undertaking of Wellington Management Group LLP.

12. Date of Completion

10-Aug-2026

13. Place Of Completion

London, UK


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BMX3W479
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: MTRO
LEI Code: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64
Sequence No.: 439338
EQS News ID: 2380846

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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