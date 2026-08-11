Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO)

Holding(s) in Company



11-Aug-2026 / 15:05 GMT/BST



TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00BMX3W479 Issuer Name METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Wellington Management Group LLP City of registered office (if applicable) Boston Country of registered office (if applicable) United States 4. Details of the shareholder Name City of registered office Country of registered office VIDACOS NOMINEES LIMITED GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL ROY Nominees Limited 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 07-Aug-2026 6. Date on which Issuer notified 10-Aug-2026 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation . % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.360000 0.000000 5.360000 36151502 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 8A. Voting rights attached to shares Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00BMX3W479 36151502 5.360000 Sub Total 8.A 36151502 5.360000% 8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B1 8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B2 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Wellington Management Group LLP Wellington Group Holdings LLP 5.360000 5.360000% Wellington Management Group LLP Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP 5.360000 5.360000% Wellington Management Group LLP Wellington Management Company LLP 5.360000 5.360000% 10. In case of proxy voting Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held If date does not apply, explain below 11. Additional Information Wellington Management Company LLP, which has also crossed above the 5% threshold, is an investment management entity that manages the assets of certain funds and/or managed accounts.

Wellington Management Company LLP is a direct controlled undertaking of Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP, which, in turn, is a direct controlled undertaking of Wellington Group Holdings LLP, which, in turn, is a direct controlled undertaking of Wellington Management Group LLP. 12. Date of Completion 10-Aug-2026 13. Place Of Completion London, UK

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