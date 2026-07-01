Metro Bank Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A3D662 / ISIN: GB00BMX3W479
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01.07.2026 16:00:05
Shares Admitted to Trading and Total Voting Rights
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Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO)
Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LSE: MTRO LN)
1 July 2026
Metro Bank Holdings PLC (the "Company")
Legal Entity Identifier: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64
During the period 1 June 2026 to 30 June 2026, Metro Bank Holdings PLC has admitted the following shares to trading, which are fungible with all other ordinary shares of £0.000001 already admitted to trading. The shares below have been admitted under an existing block admission to trading in relation to the Company’s employee share schemes.
Therefore, as at 30 June 2026, Metro Bank Holdings PLC has 673,605,124 ordinary shares of £0.000001 in issue, each with voting rights. Metro Bank Holdings PLC holds no shares in treasury.
The above figure of 673,605,124 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, Metro Bank Holdings PLC under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
This announcement is in conformity with DTR 5.6.1 and PRM 1.6.4.
Enquiries
Metro Bank Holdings PLC
Clare Gilligan
Company Secretary +44 (0) 2034028385
ENDS
About Metro Bank
Metro Bank provides corporate, commercial and SME banking and specialist mortgage lending, alongside retail and private banking services. Metro Bank offers relationship banking through a network of 78 stores in the UK, telephone banking from UK-based contact centres and digital banking via mobile app and online.
Metro Bank Holdings PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 14387040, registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is the listed entity and holding company of the Metro Bank group.
Metro Bank PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 6419578, registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. ‘Metrobank’ is a registered trademark of Metro Bank PLC. Eligible deposits are protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. For further information about the Scheme, refer to www.fscs.org.uk.
Metro Bank is an independent UK bank – it is not affiliated with any other bank or organisation. Please refer to Metro Bank using the full name.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|GB00BMX3W479
|Category Code:
|TVR
|TIDM:
|MTRO
|LEI Code:
|984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64
|Sequence No.:
|434524
|EQS News ID:
|2358196
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
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01.07.26
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02.06.26
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01.06.26
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01.04.26
|Shares Admitted to Trading and Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)
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