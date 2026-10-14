Irish Residential Properties REIT Aktie
WKN DE: A1XEQV / ISIN: IE00BJ34P519
|
14.10.2026 08:00:03
Holding(s) in Company
|
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES)
Standard Form TR-1
Standard form for notification of major holdings
Done at Warsaw, on 13/10/2026
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|IE00BJ34P519
|Category Code:
|HOL
|TIDM:
|IRES
|LEI Code:
|635400EOPACLULRENY18
|Sequence No.:
|446252
|EQS News ID:
|2415278
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
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Nachrichten zu Irish Residential Properties REIT PLC
|
08:00
|Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
13.10.26
|Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
12.10.26
|Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
12.10.26
|Form 8.3 - Zürcher Kantonalbank: Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (EQS Group)
|
09.10.26
|Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
09.10.26
|Form 8.3 - Zürcher Kantonalbank: Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (EQS Group)
|
08.10.26
|Form 8 (OPD) - Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (EQS Group)
|
05.10.26
|Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Irish Residential Properties REIT PLC
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Irish Residential Properties REIT PLC
|1,23
|-0,65%
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