Dow Aktie

Dow für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PFRC / ISIN: US2605571031

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
23.11.2025 08:45:00

Home Depot Just Flashed Another Warning. Is It Time to Give Up on the Dividend-Paying Dow Stock?

Home Depot (NYSE: HD) is among a rare breed of companies that is so massive and influential that it's worth following even if you aren't interested in the stock. Home Depot's results act as a barometer on the state of the housing market, the construction industry, the U.S. consumer, and more.When Home Depot is doing well, it typically means consumers are spending on costly home improvement and home renovation projects. Slowing results can signal that consumers are tightening their purse strings amid economic pressures.Unfortunately, Home Depot has been in slowdown mode for years.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Dow Incmehr Nachrichten