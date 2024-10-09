|
09.10.2024 14:09:54
Honeywell, Qualcomm Technologies To Develop Artificial Intelligence-enabled Solutions
(RTTNews) - Honeywell (HON) and Qualcomm Technologies announced an expanded collaboration to develop new artificial intelligence-enabled solutions for the energy sector. Honeywell plans to incorporate Qualcomm Technologies' connectivity and AI capabilities into Its existing AI-powered applications.
"The combination of Qualcomm Technologies' on-device AI processors with Honeywell's AI- enabled technology will enable field workers to work smarter, help make assets more efficient and improve the overall performance of the process industry," said Pramesh Maheshwari, President of Honeywell Process Solutions.
Earlier in the year, Honeywell and Qualcomm Technologies began developing an AI-enabled Multi-Modal Intelligent Agent designed to allow workers in distribution centers and retail industries to interact naturally with handheld devices through voice, pictures, and video.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Honeywellmehr Nachrichten
|
16:04
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Titel Honeywell-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Honeywell von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
09.10.24
|Börse New York in Grün: So bewegt sich der Dow Jones am Mittwochnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
09.10.24
|Zuversicht in New York: Börsianer lassen Dow Jones mittags steigen (finanzen.at)
|
09.10.24
|Zuversicht in New York: Dow Jones zum Handelsstart in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
09.10.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Honeywell stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
08.10.24
|Optimismus in New York: Dow Jones zum Handelsende im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
|
08.10.24
|Dienstagshandel in New York: Anleger lassen Dow Jones nachmittags steigen (finanzen.at)
|
08.10.24
|Gute Stimmung in New York: Am Dienstagmittag Gewinne im Dow Jones (finanzen.at)