30.04.2024 15:08:32
Hormel Foods Launches CORN NUTS Loaded Taco Flavor Corn Kernels
(RTTNews) - Hormel Foods (HRL) said its CORN NUTS Loaded Taco Flavor corn kernels are available now at grocery retailers and convenience stores nationwide. The company said the CORN NUTS Loaded Taco Flavor corn kernels provide a bold yet familiar flavor, with notes of garlic, onion, tomato, paprika and lime.
Tim Bortner, brand manager of the CORN NUTS brand for Hormel Foodservice, said: "Following our Mexican Street Corn launch in 2023, we knew consumers were hungry for new flavors from the CORN NUTS brand."
